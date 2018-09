Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished the nation and the Muslim community on Islamic New Year.

During his official message, the premier said the month of Muharram was given importance even before the advent of Islam. He said Islam increased the month’s significance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the month symbolises sacrifice and brotherhood.

We must work together for the prosperity of the nation, he said.

He prayed that this year is a peaceful one for Muslims around the globe.