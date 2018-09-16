Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Karachi on first official visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi today (Sunday) for the first time since taking oath as the country’s premier.

He was greeted at the airport by Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He was taken to Quaid’s mausoleum via helicopter at around 1:10pm where he laid a wreath on Jinnah’s tomb and offered prayers.

He is expected to chair a meeting later in the day where projects being funded by the federal government will be discussed. He is also expected to speak about the installation of two desalination plants and provision of garbage trucks to the city.

Prime Minister Khan will attend an event at Governor House to raise money for the dam fund. Governor House officials said that the governor has been given the task to raise funds for the Bhasha dam fund.

He will also chair a meeting on security.

Prime Minister Khan will be briefed on development projects in the city. He will also meet political party heads as well as members of the business community.

On Saturday, Ismail said that the premier would announce a big package for Karachi. In order for the province to progress, we need to work with the provincial government, he had said.

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi also said that the prime minister was bringing good news with him from Islamabad.

On Saturday, President Dr Arif Alvi also arrived in Karachi.