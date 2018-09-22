Prime Minister Imran Khan is disappointed at India’s ‘arrogant’ response to call for talks

September 22, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan took took to Twitter to express his disappointment at India’s reluctance to hold talks with Pakistan.

Speaking to the media at the Qatar airport, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “It is disappointing that India has backtracked from the foreign ministers’ meeting. Talks are the only way to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.”

He added that he will effectively present Pakistan’s stance at the UN General Assembly session.

The foreign minister left for the United States on Saturday to participate in the UN General Assembly session. He will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other diplomats on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this month as well.

The foreign ministers of India and Pakistan were expected to meet in the US. However, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday that there would be no meeting between the foreign ministers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had written to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for a resumption in talks between Pakistan and India.

 
 
 

