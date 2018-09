President Mamnoon Hussain’s five-year term ended today (Saturday).

He will be presented with a guard of honour at President House before officially leaving the residence.

New president Dr Arif Alvi will take oath on Sunday.

President Hussain met the staff of President House and expressed his pleasure at having completed his tenure.

He served as the 12th president of Pakistan and was elected in 2013. He was the PML-N’s nominee for the post.