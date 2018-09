President Dr Arif Alvi has called a joint session of the two houses of Parliament on Thursday at 4pm.

The newly elected president will address the joint session to mark the new parliamentary year.

On September 9, Dr Alvi took oath as Pakistan’s 13th president.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at President House.

Dr Alvi secured a total of 353 votes from the two houses of Parliament and four provincial assemblies during the September 4 presidential election.