PTI govt will complete CPEC projects, President assures

President Arif Alvi addressed the first joint session of the Parliament on Monday.

He said that the PTI government will complete all CPEC projects. “CPEC will help us improve our economy and give us strategic advantage in the region.”

In his maiden speech, Alvi congratulated everyone on the continuation of democracy. PML-N members staged a walkout.

The formation of the third consecutive democratically elected government is welcoming, the president said, adding that the building of water resources was a top priority.

“I hope overseas Pakistanis and everyone else will respond to the PM and the chief justice’s call for the construction of dams,” Alvi said.

The president said that Pakistan was facing acute water shortage, and the building of dams for the adequate supply of water was the government’s top priority. He also said the irrigation system will have to be improved.

He also spoke about the empowerment of women. “We can’t become a prosperous nation without empowering the women in our society.”

He highlighted the issue of malnutrition in women and children.

The president expressed his concerns over the prevailing economic situation. “We are also facing the challenge of tumbling economy. There is a lot of foreign and local debt upon us. There is no balance in import and export.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, and members of the federal cabinet, treasury and opposition benches were present.

The joint parliamentary session had been scheduled for September 13, but it was postponed after Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s death. The joint session began with prayers for late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

As Speaker Asad Qaiser invited the President to address the session, opposition members stood up from their seats and started protesting.