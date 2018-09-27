PPP bought votes in Senate election, says party leader  

September 27, 2018




Pakistan Peoples Party bought votes during the Senate election, an MPA said on Thursday.

"We made a commitment that we won't ever discuss this,” said Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur in the Sindh Assembly.

“The person who sold his vote to the PPP is sitting in parliament,” he remarked. “Your party leaders don’t even know that your vote was cast in our favour."

The Opposition parties staged a walkout over the statement.

PML-N's Uzma Bukhari said that the election commission did nothing over similar statements except for sending notices.

"[PTI leader] Chaudhry Sarwar has also said this on record. He accepted that they bought votes. The electoral body has yet to call him,” she told SAMAA TV.

Former election commission secretary Kunwar Dilshad explained that the investigation will begin once the case is forwarded to the commission with proper documents.

The member who sold his vote will be disqualified, he said. “Initially, the commission couldn’t take any action as there was no proof.”

PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he will take Talpur’s video and show it to the election commission to prove horse-trading.

The PML-N and the PPP won the maximum number of seats in the Senate's elections held on March 3. After the results were announced, opposing parties had said that PPP bought the votes of their members.

The PTI even initiated disciplinary proceedings against 20 of its lawmakers in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
 
 
 

