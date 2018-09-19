Politicians react to the suspension of the Sharif family’s jail sentences

The Islamabad High Court suspended the jail sentences of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.

The three were imprisoned after being convicted in the Avenfield properties case, which relates to Sharif family’s flats in London, by an accountability court.

Here is how some politicians reacted to the news:

The truth will prevail: Shehbaz Sharif

Nawaz’s brother Shehbaz took to Twitter to post a Quranic verse.

وَ قُلْ جَآءَالْحَقُّ وَزَهَقَ الْبَطِلُ، إِنَّ الْبَطِلَ كَانَ زَهُوقًا — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 19, 2018

It loosely translates to ‘the truth will prevail’.

Adiala Jail is the Sharif family’s final destination: Faisal Javed

PTI Senator Faisal Javed remarked that Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi is the final destination of the members of Sharif family. “They are still criminals,” he said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

“Their sentences have been suspended but the conviction is still there. The facts are still there.We have been saying that they have been involved in corruption.”

The Sharif family failed to provide money trail of their transactions, he said. “If not corruption, then were they sentenced for flying kites?”

He remarked that the PML-N has the democratic right to protest and they are free to do.

NAB court’s decision was based on revenge: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal hailed the ruling of the court. The accountability court’s verdict was based on revenge, he said. “It was pre-poll rigging.”

He said, “God has listened to our prayers. I want to congratulate all those who prayed for Nawaz Sharif’s release.”

The purpose was to remove Nawaz Sharif from the political arena to make Imran Khan win, he alleged. “I personally think this is a reflection of non-PCO [Provisional Constitutional Order] justice.”

This is our victory: Khawaja Asif

“This is our victory,” former defence minister Khawaja Asif said.

“Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar will also emerge victorious in other cases,” he said while speaking to the media outside the court.

No one can stop Nawaz Sharif now: Pervez Malik

“No one can stop Nawaz Sharif now,” remarked PML-N leader Pervez Malik.

Nawaz’s release will make a huge difference, he said. “The efforts and struggle of our workers didn’t go in vain.”

The celebrations have already started, he added.

NAB lawyers didn’t fight the case effectively: Naeemul Haque

PM’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque said the sentences were suspended because the NAB lawyers didn’t fight the case effectively. He shared that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been informed of the decision. “There is a need to improve the way legal proceedings are conducted in the country.”

Courts in Pakistan are free: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the courts in Pakistan are free. He said that they respect the court’s decision.

He also said that NAB is a free institution and makes its own decisions without government interference. The Sharif family still hasn’t been able to prove where their assets worth billions have come from, he said. The nation wants its money to be returned, said Chaudhary.

There is no importance in the eyes of the nation regarding the role of the Sharif family, he said, adding that today’s decision has been made on a procedural basis.