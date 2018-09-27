PML-N workers scoop up Nawaz Sharif’s eight buffaloes at PM House auction

First went the cars and now it’s the buffaloes’ turn. After auctioning former premier Nawaz Sharif’s extravagant vehicles, the PTI-led government auctioned off eight buffaloes on Thursday and all of them were bought by PML-N workers.

But people at the auction complained that the animals weren’t worth the price being quoted. Bidders also said that there were some people at the auction who intentionally raised the asking price of the buffaloes.

The buffaloes were sold within two hours and the highest price paid for a single animal was Rs385,000. A total of Rs2.3 million was made during the auction. Bidders were told they could only pay in cash.

Interestingly, the animals were all bought by PML-N workers who wanted to get their leader’s property back. They said they will gift the buffaloes to Nawaz.

He kept eight buffaloes at PM House to meet his “gastronomical needs”. Six caretakers and an inspection officer were also hired to look after the animals.

In the first phase of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive 61 of 102 vehicles put up for auction at PM House were sold on September 17.

PM Khan vowed to practice austerity in his first address to the nation. He also emphasised the importance of cost cutting for governmental expenditures.