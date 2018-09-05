PML-N lawmaker wants Atif Mian removed from economic council because he is Ahmedi

A PML-N lawmaker has submitted a resolution seeking the removal of Atif R Mian from the Economic Advisory Council in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly because he is an Ahmedi.

PML-N MPA Sobia Shahid submitted the resolution on Wednesday. The lawmaker said that Ahmedis should not be given important positions in the country.

The move comes a day after the Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry defended Mian’s appointment. “This is the person everyone is saying will be the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in the next five years. Why should we not appoint him?”

Chaudhry further said that people should not have any problem with the appointment of any minority, adding that protecting minority communities is the government’s job.

“Those opposing the appointment are fundamentally extremists,” Chaudhry added.

PPP senior leader Shehla Raza has also criticised Atif Mian’s inclusion in the council. However, she later deleted her tweet, claiming it was her media team that had used the demeaning words.