PM Khan writes to Modi seeking to resume talks 

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants Pakistan to resume talks with its neighbour, India.

The premier has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to the Times of India.

Khan said that the two countries should resolve their conflicts, including terrorism and Kashmir, through dialogue.

The publication said that Khan has even sought a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj, India’s external affairs minister, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The general assembly will be held in New York, later this month.

The foreign ministry confirmed that Khan has responded to PM Modi in ‘a positive way’ and reciprocated ‘his sentiments’.

Foreign office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said: “Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await formal re[s]ponse from India.”

Since coming into power, Imran Khan has repeatedly said that he hopes to improve ties with India.

In his first state address on June 26, he had talked about Kashmir being a core issue. Its people have suffered a lot. “India and Pakistan should come to the table,” he said. “If Indian leadership is ready, we are ready to talk.”

On August 1, Khan wrote on Twitter that Pakistan and India must hold talks to resolve their conflicts. “The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading,” he added.