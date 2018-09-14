PM inaugurates train that will travel from Mianwali to Rawalpindi

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Friday a train that will travel from Mianwali to Rawalpindi.

“Governments who think about the people, build networks of trains for them,” he said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

Pakistan inherited 11,000km of railway track from the British. We have only made 600km of track in the last 70 years, he said. “This shows how much the previous governments cared about the people of the country.”

The governments made motorways, he said. “But ordinary citizens don’t use those. This is the biggest example of elitism,” Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked.

For the first time, a party has come to power and seeks to change the condition of the people, he said, referring to his party, the PTI, winning the election.

He shared that the Railways department seeks to make the lives of the people easier.

Train tickets for people over 75 will be free, he said, adding that people from age 65 to 74 will get tickets at half the price.