PM Imran Khan takes notice of people protesting against blocked CNICs in Lahore

September 1, 2018
and

Protesters staged on Saturday a demonstration against NADRA for blocking their computerised national identity cards at Lahore’s Zaman Park. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a notice of the incident.

The premier directed the NADRA chairperson to meet the protesters and take all possible measures to resolve their problems.

The protesters shared that their CNICs were blocked by the last government over the suspicion that they were foreign residents. They were asked to show proof to the database authority that they have been residing in the country before 1978.

Furthermore, the ad hoc instructors of the University of Punjab also staged a protest at Zaman Park. They demanded that the government to regularise their appointments.

 
 
 

