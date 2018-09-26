PM Imran Khan should have attended UN session: Bilawal Bhutto

Prime Minister Imran Khan should have attended the United Nations General Assembly session to highlight the Kashmir issue, said Pakistan People’s Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday.

“You should tell the nation why you did not attend the session by yourself and did not highlight the Kashmir issue at the international forum,” Bilawal said.

He was addressing an event organised to mark the death anniversary of late politician Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto criticised the PTI-led federal government for ‘politicking on non-issues’. “The government wants to divert the attention from real issues.”

“Important issues have been made a joke. Even the foreign policy is announced on the social media,” he said.

The government has not broken the begging bowl, contrary to its claims. It is running the entire country with donations, said the PPP leader.

“Inflation is making the situation worse for the masses. The mini budget has broken the backbone of the poor.”

Bilawal Bhutto opposed the government’s plan to construct new dams on the River Indus, saying that thousands of acres of Sindh’s coastal land have gone into the sea. He was referring to sea intrusion.

“Dams should be built but where the water will come from? The real cause of the water crisis is the unjust distribution of water,” he said.