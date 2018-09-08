PM invited to International Import Expo in China as guest of honour

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited as the guest of honour at the International Import Expo in China, announced the foreign ministry on Saturday.

The news comes as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Pakistan. He has already met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi and delegation level talks are under way.

They discussed CPEC, economic cooperation, cultural and educational exchanges and the regional situation.

Chinese FM received in MOFA by FM today #pakchinafriendship pic.twitter.com/29KEQfFqiN — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) September 8, 2018

CPEC is one of the incumbent government’s priorities, said Qureshi. He added that the project is important for progress in Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation expressed its support to the government in their quest to improve Pakistan’s economy.