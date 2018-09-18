PM Imran Khan in Saudi Arabia for first foreign trip

This is Imran Khan’s first oversea visit since coming to power.Governor Madina Munawara, Prince Faisal Bin Salman, received the prime minister at the airport, officials said.The PM paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (pbuh).Imran Khan then headed to Jeddah where he will meet Saudi authorities before performing Umra.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood are accompanying the PM.Imran Khan is visiting Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.During his visit, the PM will call on the king and hold a bilateral meeting with the crown prince.The king will also host a state banquet for the prime minister at the Royal Court.The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, will also meet the prime minister.Imran Khan will perform Umra and visit Madina to pay respect at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).On Wednesday (Sept. 19), the PM will arrive in Abu Dhabi along with his delegation.He is visiting the UAE on the invitation of crown prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss various matters of bilateral interest.