PM forms committee to review NACTA’s performance

September 25, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee to review the role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority. 

A meeting of the board of governors of the counter-terrorism authority was held at PM House on Tuesday.

Khan said that Pakistan has a fought a long battle against terrorism. The country is facing many internal and external challenges, he added.

Pakistan needs to improve the coordination between its intelligence agencies. They have played an important role in the battle against terrorism, he said.

The 20-point agenda of the National Action Plan to root out terrorism and extremism was also reviewed.

The previous government did not pay attention to improving NACTA, Imran Khan remarked. “Battle terrorism is a big challenge.”

The meeting participants included the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Finance Minister Asad Umer, and all four chief ministers.

 

 
 
 

