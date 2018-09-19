PM discusses bilateral trade, economic ties with King Salman

September 19, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan met King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Royal Court in Jeddah on Wednesday.

According to a statement from PM House, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral trade, investment and economic ties between the two countries.

In an exclusive interview to Al Arabiya on Wednesday, the PM said that Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan whenever it needed help.

“Anyone who comes to power in Pakistan will visit Saudia Arabia first,” he said. “Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have a strong people-to-people relationship.”

Upon his arrival, PM Khan was presented a guard of honour by the Saudi royal guards and Pakistan’s national anthem.

This is Imran Khan’s first foreign tour after becoming Paksitan’s prime minister.

 
 
 

