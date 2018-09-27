PM orders water supply schemes in big cities

September 27, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to start water supply schemes in all major cities.

The PM said this to the Ministry of Water Resources and Planning Division while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The PM was briefed by officials about progress on projects and the construction of dams.

The premier directed that federal and Punjab government to immediately start water supply schemes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The PM directed the authorities to provide 100 million gallons of additional water to the twin cities.

Imran Khan said the basic facilities should be provided to those living in slum areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as a priority.

The current water storage capacity of 13.7 million acre feet is far below international standards. It needs to be enhanced.

Imran Khan said a plan should be worked out for maximum utilization of surface water to reverse the trend of pumping of groundwater.

The prime minister directed officials to compensate the affectees whose lands were acquired for Dasu dam. The dam is under construction in Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

 
 
 

