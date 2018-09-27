PM assures Tahirul Qadri that Model Town victims will get justice

September 27, 2018

Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri after the Lahore High Court’s verdict in Model Town case and assured him that justice would be served.

They discussed the situation after the court’s verdict on Wednesday. PM Khan expressed his commitment to give the victims of the Model Town incident justice. He said that those who killed unarmed people will not be allowed to evade the justice system. There will be no compromise on rule of law, he said.

The prime minister said that justice in civil and criminal cases is the PTI-led federal government’s top priority.

He instructed the Punjab chief minister to ensure action against those responsible for the Model Town tragedy without any prejudice.

Dr Qadri appreciated the prime minister’s commitment to providing justice and said he has given a new hope to the families of the Model Town victims.

The Lahore High Court rejected a request to summon Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and other politicians in the Model Town case on Wednesday. After the ruling, Dr Qadri said he would challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Fourteen PAT supporters were killed in Model Town in 2014 after a clash with the Punjab police.

 
 
 

