PM adds four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to include four more ministers in his federal cabinet, PM House spokesperson said on Saturday.

Omar Ayub Khan, the grandson of former military dictator Ayub Khan who joined the PTI in February, has been given the portfolio of minister for energy.

Ali Zaidi, the PTI’s Karachi leader, has been made the minister for maritime affairs and former chairman Senate Mian Muhammad Soomro has been given the portfolio of privatization minister.

Murad Saeed has also been made a federal minister but his portfolio has not been announced.

There are now 20 ministers in Imran Khan’s cabinet.