Peshawar’s BRT to get Pakistan’s first bicycle track

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit will include a dedicated track for cyclists.

The construction of the track has already started.

Trans-Peshawar manager communication Noman Manzoor for the company that is working on the project told SAMAA Digital that this is the first time this is being offered in Pakistan. The track will pass along the entire 28kms of the BRT corridor.

Initially, 360 step-through frame bicycles will be bought and offered for people to take on rent. The step-through frame bicycles will be more convenient for women.

Travelers will be able use their ‘Zu Fare Card’, which will be issued by the Trans-Peshawar Company, to rent the bicycles. The card can also be used to travel on BRT buses. Users will be able to charge as well as check the status of the card through a mobile application and website.

To ensure the safety of riders, the cycles will be equipped with LED lights and reflectors.

Users will be able to take a bicycle from one station and leave it at another. The authorities will use trucks to pick the cycles and redistribute them at stations where they are needed.

The management will also be able to track the location of the cycle via a built-in positing system. A fool-proof security system has been formulated to prevent theft.