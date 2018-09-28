Pervez Khattak will head the committee to investigate rigging in the elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Defence Minister Pervez Khattak head of a committee to investigate claims of rigging in the General Elections 2018.

On September 27, the joint opposition sent a list of 10 names to the government to be included in the committee. It included Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Ahsan Iqbal from the PPP, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanveer and Murtaza Javed Abbasi from the PML-N, Sardar Akhtar Mengal from the BNP and one representative each from the JUI-F and MQM.

According to the PPP’s Shah, the opposition and government will have 10 members each on the committee.

The opposition has been protesting against the elections ever since the ballots were cast. The PTI government had agreed to set up a committee to investigate the claims of rigging in elections.