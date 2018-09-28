Pashtun singer arrested for sharing someone else’s photos on a fake account

A Pashtun singer was sent to jail on judicial remand for creating a fake account and uploading pictures of a woman who lives in Peshawar. The FIA’s cyber crime cell arrested her on September 27.

The singer, Muneeba Shah, was accused of creating a fake account under the name of a woman who lives in Peshawar and uploading pictures of the woman and her family without their permission.

According to the FIA cyber crime cell, the woman filed a complaint with their Peshawar office that someone had made a fake profile on social media by her name and was uploading pictures of her and family on it.

The initial investigations revealed that the account was made using a mobile phone number and the last WiFi it connected to was registered to someone named Almar Khan.

The FIA traced the WiFi and arrested a man named Zubair. During interrogation, Zubair revealed that Shah instigated him to share the pictures on the fake account.

On September 27, the FIA raided Shah’s house and arrested her. She was presented before the court where she admitted to her crime. She also admitted to using her brother Ahmed Faraz’s number to create the fake account.

The court has sent to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.