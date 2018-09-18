Parliamentary body to investigate 2018 election ‘rigging’

National Assembly has approved the formation of a parliamentary committee for investigation of alleged rigging in the July 25 general elections, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

The parliament’s lower house passed a motion authorising the speaker to constitute the committee.

The members and chairman of the committee will be selected in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured the house that the committee will be fully authorised to accomplish these objectives.

The PTI has nothing to hide as it believes in strengthening democratic norms and values, he said. “Transparency will not be compromised under any circumstances.”

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the session. While speaking to reporters, he demanded that the head of the committee should be from the opposition.

“We had demanded the chairmanship and equal representation of the parties,” he said. “If they have nothing to hide they would have agreed to all of our demands, but we still accept this committee.”

“If we find that the government is trying to whitewash the issue and steamroll the opposition, we will not let them do this,” he asserted.

All major political parties, except for PTI, have complained of “blatant” rigging in the polls.

After coming into power, PM Imran Khan had pledged that his government will investigate the allegations.