Pakistan’s army, government and people want peace with India: Information Minister

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan wants to resume talks with India.

“Pakistan’s army, government and people want peace with India,” Mr Chaudhry told BBC Urdu. “In his first speech after victory, PM Imran Khan had said that we will take two steps towards India if India takes one.”

The BJP thinks their vote-bank could be damaged if it goes for talks with Pakistan before the election, the information minister said.

Indian PM Narendra Modi had telephoned PM Imran Khan after the PTI declared victory in the elections.

Imran Khan and the Army chief both understand that countries don’t progress alone but regions do, Chaudhry said.

“There is a basic difference between Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif’s foreign policy,” the information minister said. “Nawaz Sharif’s foreign policy was Nawaz Sharif’s steel mill, Jindal and Modi.”