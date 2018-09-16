Pakistani teenager wins top prize in the Commonwealth Essay Competition

September 16, 2018

Photo: LGS/Facebook

A Pakistani teenager has won the top prize in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Seventeen-year-old Zahra Hussain entered the competition as a student of Lahore Grammar School International.

Her short story, Hues of Red, focuses on child marriage and domestic violence in South Asia.

Reacting to her win, she told the competition organisers: “I’m mostly in disbelief because it’s such a huge honour, but once I get past that I think I’ll be incredibly excited.”

Ng Woon Neng and Janine Shum from Singapore came in second and third places respectively.

The winners will visit London to take part in a week of educational and cultural events, including an award ceremony which will be held at Buckingham Palace.

The competition offers all commonwealth youth aged 18 and under the opportunity to express their hopes for the future, opinions of the present and thoughts on the past through the written word.

As many as 12,000 young people from across the commonwealth entered the competition this year.

 
 
 

