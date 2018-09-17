‘Pakistani Politically Exposed Person’, wife arrested in UK over money laundering

A former Pakistani politician and his wife were arrested in the UK over alleged money laundering, the UK’s National Crime Agency said on Monday.

“Officers from the NCA’s International Corruption Unit have arrested a former Pakistani politically exposed person, aged in his 40s, and his wife, aged in her 30s, in connection with alleged money laundering in the United Kingdom,” the agency said.

The names of both individuals were not revealed by the authorities.

The NCA had arrested the couple with the help of the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency.

“The couple, who were arrested in Surrey, control a UK property portfolio worth more than £8m for which they appear to have no legitimate source of income,” the NCA said.

UK authorities believed the money was acquired through corruption.

NCA said that the man and his wife were questioned by its officers and have now been released but are under investigation.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar, a special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Accountability, has confirmed the arrest and said that the action by UK authorities was supported by Pakistan.

However, he did not reveal the names of the accused, saying that UK laws don’t allow naming suspects.