Pakistani civilian killed in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

September 5, 2018

A Pakistani citizen was killed as a result of unprovoked firing by Indian forces on civilian population in Kot Kotera sector at the Line of Control, the ISPR said on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that a civilian, Abdul Rauf, was grazing animals when Indian troops opened fire.

On August 18, a 65-year-old man was killed when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the LoC in Danna sector of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Zulfiqar, a resident of Mouji village, was killed after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Danna sector, the statement added.

 
 
 

See Also

Mike Pompeo arriving in Pakistan today, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

September 5, 2018 12:22 am

Pakistan drop Hafeez, Imad from Asia Cup 2018 squad

September 4, 2018 4:16 pm

Pre-Asia Cup 2018 training camp under way in Lahore

September 4, 2018 2:58 pm

Pakistan to elect new president on Tuesday

September 4, 2018 12:35 am

Shoaib Akhtar on childhood, wanting to become a pilot and a ‘career ending’ injury

September 3, 2018 5:39 pm

Alastair Cook to retire from international cricket after fifth India Test

September 3, 2018 4:46 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.