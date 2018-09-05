Pakistani civilian killed in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

A Pakistani citizen was killed as a result of unprovoked firing by Indian forces on civilian population in Kot Kotera sector at the Line of Control, the ISPR said on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that a civilian, Abdul Rauf, was grazing animals when Indian troops opened fire.

On August 18, a 65-year-old man was killed when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the LoC in Danna sector of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Zulfiqar, a resident of Mouji village, was killed after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Danna sector, the statement added.