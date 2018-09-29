Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict: Qureshi to UN secretary general

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Qureshi is in New York for the UN General Assembly session which he will address on Friday, September 29.

During his discussion with Guterres, Qureshi spoke about the issues being faced by people in Indian-Administered Kashmir and asked the UN to intervene for a peaceful resolution to the issue.

He also met his Egyptian counterpart. They discussed improving trade and economic relations between the two countries.

During a side meeting, Qureshi also met the Russian foreign minister where they discussed issues of mutual interest. The Pakistani foreign minister briefed his Russian counterpart on the regional situation and discussed strengthening relations between the two countries.