Pakistan to unequivocally support Kashmir cause in UNGA session, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is leaving for Washington Friday night to attend the session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Qureshi along with other foreign office members will attend the UNGA session from September 24 and is scheduled to address the assembly on September 29.

The foreign minister will also attend a meeting of SAARC foreign ministers in New York on September 26.

Mr Qureshi is likely to raise the issue of atrocities committed by Indian forces in Indian-Administered Kashmir in the UNGA session.

According to Radio Pakistan, the foreign minister told the PTI Kashmir president that Pakistan has a clear and strong stance on the Kashmir issue.

He assured of Pakistan’s unequivocal support to the cause of Kashmir in the UNGA session.

No meeting between Pak-India foreign ministers in New York

India has called off next week’s meeting between its foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, and her Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi a day after confirming a meeting between the two in New York.

“There would be no meeting between the foreign ministers,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

The decision comes hours after three Kashmir policemen were allegedly kidnapped and killed in Indian-Administered Kashmir, Indian media reported.

India accused Pakistan of killing its policemen, without giving any details.

“In his letter, the Pakistan prime minister said he wanted peace but now it seems we have seen his true face. We confirm that two foreign ministers will not meet in New York,” Kumar said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, however, rejected the Modi government’s allegations and said that it is inappropriate to cancel talks under the media’s pressure.

“Some elements don’t want a resumption of talks between India and Pakistan,” Mr Qureshi told SAMAA. “The elections in India are near and it appears that internal politics have influenced the government.”

Pakistan wants stability and peace in the region, the foreign minister said.