Pakistan to elect new president on Tuesday

Presidential election will be held in Tuesday to elect 13th President of Pakistan for next five years.

Arif Alvi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Aitzaz Ahsan of Pakistan People’s Party and PMLN-backed Maulana Fazlur Rehman are vying for the office.

The ruling PTI is confident that Alvi will win the election comfortably. The PTI enjoys the support of the MQM, PML-Q, BAP, GDA, BNP, AML and other parties in the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies.

The opposition is divided. It has failed to agree on a joint candidate due to differences between the two major opposition parties, the PML-N and the PPP.

On Monday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman who is also head of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, made a last-ditch effort to persuade the PPP to withdraw its candidate. However, the PPP flatly declined.

Election process

Voting for the presidential election will begin at 10am and will continue until 4pm.

A joint session of the Parliament will be held in which MNAs and senator will exercise their right to vote. Voting will be held through a secret ballot.

Provincial assemblies will hold sessions for the election.

The five-year term of President Mamnoon Hussain will expire on Sept 9. Mr Hussain, elected in September 2013, was a nominee of the PML-N.

In Pakistan, the President is considered a symbol of the federation and head of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the prime minister.