Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign $10b agreement, claims PTI leader

September 21, 2018

Photo: Saudi Press Agency

PTI leader Usman Dar has claimed that Pakistan struck a $10 billion deal with Saudi Arabia during Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom.

“Only a month after forming the government, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement worth $10 billion and it was made possible through the vigorous policies of Imran Khan and his team,” Dar tweeted.

“God willing, Pakistan will come out of an economic crisis very soon,” he said.

Dar wasn’t part of the government’s delegation that held meetings with Saudi and UAE officials. No government official confirmed his claim.

However, Saudi Arabia was invited to join CEPC as a third partner, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told the media on September 20.

Chaudhry did not reveal if Saudi Arabia would be loaning money to Pakistan to help top up its dwindling foreign currency reserves, but said he expected Saudi Arabia to invest in Pakistan in a major way.

 
 
 

