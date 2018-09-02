Pakistan plants 1.5 million trees for a greener future 



Today we launch our tree plantation drive #Plant4Pakistan across the entire country. I want everyone to join this #GreenPakistan drive so we can counter the twin threats of climate change and pollution confronting our future generations.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 2, 2018

According to the PTI's official Twitter account, about 1.5 million trees will be planted on Sunday under the campaign as part of government's 10 billion tree tsunami programme. The premier launched the campaign by planting saplings in Haripur on Sunday afternoon.“The purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organisations, business [and] industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees,” according to the government of Pakistan’s social media account.In a video message, adviser to the PM on climate change Malik Amin Aslam encouraged Pakistanis to participate in the campaign and share their pictures on social media.Aslam planted a tree at a basic health unit in Attock on Saturday and initiated the 10 billion tsunami tree plantation drive.Moreover, people across the country were also provided saplings to plant them and play their part in ensuring a greener tomorrow.In Multan’s Kacheri Chowk, at least 10,000 saplings were distributed to the public.As many as 200,000 trees were planted in Peshawar. Some private schools even asked students to come to school on Sunday and participate in the plantation drive. The government had distributed 30 plants each to different schools in the city.Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid remarked that the timber mafia poses a big threat to forests in Pakistan.“When nothing is happening in the country, trees are cut without any reason,” he said while addressing an event in Islamabad. “The timber mafia is operational in the country.”PM Imran Khan had appealed to young people to leave their houses and save Pakistan and we hope people listen to him, Rashid added.