Pakistan observes Quaid-e-Azam’s 70th death anniversary

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited Quaid-e-Azam's Mausoleum, offered prayers and laid a floral wreath on his grave.To mark the day, many ceremonies, seminar, conferences, and programmes had been organised across the country.Born on December 25, 1876, in Wazir Mansion in Karachi, Jinnah went on to become a lawyer, a politician and, eventually, the founder of Pakistan.Earlier in his political career, he had joined the Indian National Congress with the hopes of ensuring Hindu-Muslim unity. However, he is said to have become disillusioned with the steps taken by Congress, which he left.Jinnah then became a leader of the All India Muslim League and sought a separate state for the Muslims of the sub-continent. His constant efforts bore fruit, and Pakistan achieved independence on August 14, 1947.In one of his most iconic speeches to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan in 1947, Jinnah remarked: “You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place or worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed -- that has nothing to do with the business of the State.”Quaid-e-Azam breathed his last on September 11, 1948, after losing a battle to tuberculosis.Jinnah’s life gives us a message of courage, perseverance and hard work. He dared to dream and worked hard to make it a reality.