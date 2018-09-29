Pakistan is sending 150 falcons to Dubai for the sheikh’s personal use

The foreign office has approved the export of 150 falcons to the UAE.

The UAE sent a request for the falcons, which are used for hunting, on July 3.

The falcons have been sent for the personal use of Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice-president of the UAE.

In its notification, the foreign office said it was using the opportunity to “renew to the UAE Embassy the assurances of its highest consideration”. The birds will be sent from the Karachi airport.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan had banned the hunting of falcons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier. Saker and Peregrine falcons are netted in the province and sold abroad.