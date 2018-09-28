Pakistan has no plans to go to IMF any time soon: Asad Umar

September 28, 2018

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that his government has no plan to seek new loans from the IMF any time soon.

Pakistan is in talks with a visiting IMF team to discuss the mission’s suggestions, Umar said Friday.

“We are in discussion with them but this not to negotiate a loan,” Umar said.

The finance minister said that the talks would help Pakistan whenever it decides to seek a bailout. Umar said that the economy was undergoing a bypass and would improve with the efforts of the government.

Pakistan has gone to the IMF repeatedly since the late 1980s. The last time was in 2013, when Islamabad got a $6.6 billion loan to tackle an economic crisis. However, there are fears that the terms of any new loan will be more stringent than those in 2013, due to tense relations with the US, the lender’s biggest donor.

In July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced concerns over any IMF bailout being used to repay Chinese loans to Islamabad.

“There’s no rationale for IMF tax dollars — and associated with that, American dollars that are part of the IMF funding — for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself,” Pompeo told US television station CNBC.

 
 
 

See Also

Saudi Arabia likely to lend Pakistan loan in October, says Fawad Chaudhry

September 24, 2018 11:23 pm

IMF team to visit Pakistan this week

September 24, 2018 5:55 pm

Train ticket prices to go up as railways collects dam fund

September 23, 2018 10:25 pm

Non-filers are allowed to buy cars and properties, but ex-minister is unhappy

September 19, 2018 12:00 am

The key points of the PTI mini-budget: protect the poor, support farming, industry

September 18, 2018 2:39 pm

Govt likely to increase prices of mobile phones and imported cars in mini-budget

September 18, 2018 9:03 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

Shahid Shah

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.