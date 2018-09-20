Pakistan elected member of IAEA’s board of governors for 2 years

September 21, 2018




Pakistan has been elected as a member of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency for the next two years, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Of the agency's 170 member countries, the board consists of 35 members out of which 11 are elected to the IAEA's board of governors every two years.

A Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s Chairman, Muhammad Naeem, also attended the IAEA's meeting in Vienna where the election was held.

The IAEA is an international organization that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and inhibit its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons.

The officials said that it is a big diplomatic achievement of Pakistan and recognition of the country's status as a responsible nuclear power state.
 
 
 

