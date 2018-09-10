Pakistan cricket team donates Rs3.2 million to the dams fund

September 10, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan cricket team will be donating Rs3.2 million for the construction of dams in the country.

The news was announced by captain Sarfraz Ahmed during a press conference.

He said that each player picked for the Asia Cup 2018 will donate Rs0.2 million to the fund.

Sarfraz added that dams will be beneficial for our future generations.

The Supreme Court began the fund where people can donate money for the construction of the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Since then, politicians and celebrities have donated to the fund.

Pakistan is close to being a water-scarce country. It may run dry by 2025, according to the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources.

 
 
 

