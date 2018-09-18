Pakistan, China military leaders discuss CPEC, cooperation

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China General Zhang Youxia on Tuesday.

General Zhang Youxia said that China greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its army, the ISPR said in a statement.

“He said that China looks forward to further expanding this cooperation. Gen Youxia said that the development of CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries,” the ISPR statement added.

The vice chairman termed Pak-China military cooperation an important pillar of bilateral relations.

He said that the two militaries should further strengthen this cooperation to safeguard common security challenges.

The generals also discussed areas of further bilateral military cooperation in the field of counter terrorism, arms and equipment technology, and training.

The army chief thanked the vice chairman for the Chinese support and cooperation. The Ambassador of Pakistan in China was also present during the meeting, the ISPR said.