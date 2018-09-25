Only road connecting Gwadar to major cities in bad shape

No repair work has been done for the past two years. The road is not able to keep up with the heavy traffic. People are using a rugged alternative.The Makran Highway is a 653km long coastal highway along Pakistan’s Arabian Sea coastline which connects Karachi to Gwadar. The highway also passes the towns of Ormara and Pasni.The highway was built during Musharraf’s regime to connect Gwadar city to the major cities of Pakistan. Gwadar is touted as the future economic hub for the region by the government of Pakistan.