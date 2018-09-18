One of the bottles confiscated from Sharjeel Memon’s room contained alcohol

September 18, 2018

One of the bottles confiscated from PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room contained alcohol.

The police said this in a challan submitted to a District South judicial magistrate on Tuesday.

Three bottles were confiscated from Memon’s room, of which one bottled contained “two inches” of alcohol, according to the challan.

Memon has been named as a co-accused in the case.

The suspects, Muhammad Jam, Shakaruddin, and Mushtaq Ali, tried to tamper with the evidence, the police said.

Read more: Sharjeel Memon sent to jail after CJ finds liquor in his hospital room

Jam, Shakaruddin, and Ali are out on bail, while Jail Assistant Superintendent Naseem Ahmed and court police officer Habibullah are absconding.

The police was informed on September 1 that illegal activities were being held in Memon’s room at Ziauddin Hospital.

A closed-circuit television camera footage showed the suspects engaging in suspicious activities.

Shakaruddin confessed to throwing the bottles of alcohol in the dustbin.

 
 
 

See Also

Ziauddin Hospital raids case postponed indefinitely

September 10, 2018 12:31 pm

No traces of alcohol found in Sharjeel Memon’s blood

September 3, 2018 5:33 pm

Sharjeel Memon sent to jail after CJ finds liquor in his hospital room

September 1, 2018 1:07 pm

Sharjeel Memon gets a surprise visit at Ziauddin Hospital from the chief justice

September 1, 2018 10:58 am

Supreme Court orders action against Husain Haqqani

August 30, 2018 11:22 am

The SC wants a reference filed against Overseas Pakistani Commissioner Afzal Bhatti

August 3, 2018 12:57 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.