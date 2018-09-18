One of the bottles confiscated from Sharjeel Memon’s room contained alcohol

One of the bottles confiscated from PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room contained alcohol.

The police said this in a challan submitted to a District South judicial magistrate on Tuesday.

Three bottles were confiscated from Memon’s room, of which one bottled contained “two inches” of alcohol, according to the challan.

Memon has been named as a co-accused in the case.

The suspects, Muhammad Jam, Shakaruddin, and Mushtaq Ali, tried to tamper with the evidence, the police said.

Read more: Sharjeel Memon sent to jail after CJ finds liquor in his hospital room

Jam, Shakaruddin, and Ali are out on bail, while Jail Assistant Superintendent Naseem Ahmed and court police officer Habibullah are absconding.

The police was informed on September 1 that illegal activities were being held in Memon’s room at Ziauddin Hospital.

A closed-circuit television camera footage showed the suspects engaging in suspicious activities.

Shakaruddin confessed to throwing the bottles of alcohol in the dustbin.