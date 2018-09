One worker was killed and another injured on Friday night when a speeding car crashed into dhaba in Islamabad’s F-10.

Two workers, identified as Ajmal and Baseer, were asleep at the dhaba when a speeding car lost control and crashed into it, killing Ajmal and injuring Baseer. The female driver abandoned the car and fled the scene.

An FIR has been lodged against the driver. The car is currently in police custody.

Baseer has been transferred to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad.