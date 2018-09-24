Nullah Dek flood ravages at least 60 villages in Sialkot

Flooding in the rainwater nullah ravaged hundreds of acres of agricultural land, wreaking havoc on seasonal crops.Villagers are stranded inside their homes, which have been surrounded by the floodwater.Villagers said the flood passed through Nullah Dek Sunday night. It inundated dozens of villages in Pasrur tehsil.Several roads and bridges connecting the villages were swept away. The villages are cut off now.Three to four feet of water was still passing through the flood-hit villages.Flood relief camps have been established in the tehsil, according to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority, but villagers complained that no relief activity was carried out.“The situation is under control. No loss of lives has been reported,” said PDMA Director Operations Khurram Shahzad. He said the water is gradually receding.The rainwater nullah overflows almost every year after heavy rains in upper Punjab and the northern areas.Nullah Dek passes through Narowal, Shakargarh and Pasrur tehsils.On Sunday, heavy rain hit cities in the Lahore division (Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura), but there are no chances of more rain in the next two days.