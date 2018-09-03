No traces of alcohol found in Sharjeel Memon’s blood

No traces of alcohol were found in PPP leader Sharjeel Memon’s blood sample, a medical report said on Monday.

Memon’s blood test was conducted at a private Karachi hospital two days after the Chief Justice found two bottles of alcohol in the PPP leader’s hospital room during a visit to Ziauddin Hospital.

On September 1, Sharjeel Memon’s three servants were also arrested from outside the hospital. However, the city court on Monday granted them bail and they were later released as they were not wanted in any criminal case.