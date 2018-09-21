No meeting between foreign ministers in New York, India tells Pakistan

India has called off next week’s meeting between its foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, and her Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi a day after confirming a meeting between the two in New York.

“There would be no meeting between the foreign ministers,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

The decision comes hours after three Kashmir policemen were allegedly kidnapped and killed in Indian-Administered Kashmir, Indian media reported.

India accused Pakistan of killing its policemen, without giving any details.

“In his letter, the Pakistan prime minister said he wanted peace but now it seems we have seen his true face. We confirm that two foreign ministers will not meet in New York,” Kumar said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, however, rejected the Modi government’s allegations and said that it is inappropriate to cancel talks under the media’s pressure.

“Some elements don’t want a resumption of talks between India and Pakistan,” Mr Qureshi told SAMAA TV. “The elections in India are near and it appears that internal politics have influenced the government.”

Pakistan wants stability and peace in the region, the foreign minister said.

Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj were to meet in New York next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

New Delhi had agreed to the talks on PM Imran Khan’s request to Indian PM Modi but stressed that this did not mean a resumption of dialogue between the neighbours.