No leader of Imran Khan’s stature exists in Pakistan, says Bushra Imran

First lady Bushra Imran has said that Pakistan is fortunate to have a leader like Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan is not a politician but a leader,” Mrs Khan told Hum News in an interview. “He is a big leader and no leader of his stature exists in Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan tied knot with Bushra Bibi in February this year.

Mrs Khan said that her husband doesn’t want to earn money and doesn’t need fame. “He is doing everything for this nation.”

Comparing Khan with Turkish president Erdogan, the first lady said the prime minister is a simple man.

Imran Khan didn’t even have a summer wardrobe when they got married and was wearing winter clothes in those days, she said.

Mrs Khan said that she was surprised to know that Imran doesn’t get his own clothes stitched.

Bushra Imran has been in the news since she married Khan. She was even criticised for her clothes and veil.

“My purdah has nothing to do with this world,” she said. “Purdah is one of the important parts of Deen-e-Muhammad (pbuh).”

“It is important to worship and pray, but it is more important to serve humankind,” the first lady said. “This is something I have learned from Khan sahab.”