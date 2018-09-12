Nine workers killed as mine collapses in Kohat

Nine coal miners were killed after a mine collapsed in Dara Adam Khel, Kohat on Wednesday.

Four people have been injured in the collapse, said Kohat Deputy Commissioner Khalid Ilyas. They were shifted to the Zargham Khel Hospital.

It is being reported that the mine collapsed due to the accumulation of methane gas.

The rescue operation to save more miners is currently under way.

The deceased are all from the same area of Shangla. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

Explosions of this nature are not uncommon in coal mines in Pakistan, most of which are located in Balochistan and Sindh. In August, 13 miners were killed in Balochistan’s Sanjidi after a mine collapsed. Two others suffocated to death in an accident on September 2 in Balochistan’s Much tehsil.