Nawaz Sharif personally inspects arrangements for Begum Kulsoom’s funeral in Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is on parole for three days to attend the funeral, went on Thursday to Sharif Medical City to inspect the ground himself.PML-N leaders briefed Nawaz on the arrangements. According to the police’s security plan, 500 security personnel will be on duty.Traffic wardens will be responsible for managing the parking situation.Begum Kulsoom passed away in London on Tuesday, September 11, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her funeral prayers are being held in London and her brother-in-law Shehbaz Sharif will bring her body back to Lahore on Friday. Her funeral will also be held on Friday.