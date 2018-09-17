Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar leave Jati Umra for Adiala Jail

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar’s parole is ending and they have left Jati Umra for the Lahore airport.

They will travel to Rawalpindi and back to Adiala Jail. Their parole was supposed to end at 4pm but they were taken from Jati Umra at 2pm.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is travelling with the group till Adiala Jail because he is the guarantor. He petitioned the government for their parole and has to accompany them till the jail. They were granted six days of parole.

The Punjab police were present outside the Sharif’s residence to ensure that the PML-N workers did not cause trouble.

ASF and police are on alert and will rush them inside. They are being taken to Rawalpindi on a special flight via the Hajj Terminal.

Their travel time is not included in the parole, which was supposed to end at 4pm.

The Sharifs were granted parole 12 hours parole on September 11 and that parole was extended by five days on September 12 to attend the funeral of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the former premier’s wife. Begum Kulsoom passed away in London on September 11 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Her funeral prayers were held at London’s Regent Park mosque and her body was brought back for burial to Pakistan on September 14.

Nawaz was awarded 10 years while Maryam and Safdar were awarded seven and one year respectively by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference case.